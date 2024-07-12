OnePlus Promises Longer Software Support for OnePlus Nord 4 than OnePlus 12

OnePlus has announced that it will be offering the OnePlus Nord 4 up to 6 years of software support, including security patches, which is longer than its own top-end flagship devices, the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open. The OnePlus Nord 4 is all set to launch on July 16 worldwide.

OnePlus made the announcement via an X post and via its microsite for the OnePlus Summer Launch event as well. OnePlus will be providing 4 Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates to the OnePlus Nord 4, which means the device will be supported up till Android 18 if we talk of OS updates and up till 2030 if we consider security patches.

If we talk of competition in the space, there’s the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G that would be competing with the OnePlus Nord 4 on the basis of the leaked pricing of the Nord. The Galaxy A55 5G gets 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches, which reiterates that OnePlus would be ahead of the competition.

Moreover, OnePlus will surpass its own OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open in terms of the duration of software support provided to the Nord 4, which is surprising. The OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12 have been promised 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches. There’s a possibility that OnePlus would either announce an extension of software updates for the Open and 12 or it could announce that the 4+6 years of update policy would be the new norm for all its upcoming flagships as well as the mid-range Nords.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will seemingly start at Rs 27,999 including bank offers. Without the offers, the device could cost close to Rs 31,000 for the baseline model. We are still unaware of the memory configurations the device will be offered in, but one can expect at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.