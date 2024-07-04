OnePlus Nord 4 5G May be Priced Lower Than its Predecessor in India

OnePlus is all set to conduct its Summer Launch event on July 16 in Milan, Italy. The brand is expected to debut a new Nord series device at the event, dubbed OnePlus Nord 4 5G which will succeed last year’s Nord 3. The Indian pricing, specifications, as well as the design of the OnePlus Nord 4 5G have now been leaked in advance and interestingly, the device may be priced lower than its predecessor, at least in India.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: India Price Leak

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G, as per a tipster on X, is said to have a price tag of Rs 31,999 in India. The Nord 3 5G launched with a price tag of Rs 33,999 in India last year, which suggests OnePlus may opt for an aggressive pricing strategy for the handset this time. It is also possible that this price is inclusive of all the bank discounts. Whatever the case may be, we’ll know for sure once the device debuts on July 16.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Specs, Design Leak

The same tipster also posted the specs of the handset, which are in line with the OnePlus Ace 3V that debuted a while back in China. OnePlus Nord 4 5G is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. While RAM and storage variants are unknown, it may pack up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup which includes could include a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device may also be IP65 rated.

As for the design, for the Nord 4 5G, OnePlus won’t be opting for the same design as the OnePlus Ace 3V but will give it a completely revamped one. The device is expected to have a metal unibody design as per OnePlus’ own teasers. Further, the device may get a dual-tone look with the camera placed inside a reflective bar, similar to what we saw on Realme GT 6 and the GT 6T.