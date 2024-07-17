OnePlus Nord 4 Vs OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G: Which One Should You Get?

OnePlus has announced its latest Nord device called OnePlus Nord 4 in India. The new Nord 4 comes with a Snapdragon 7-series Chipset under the hood, paired with a 120Hz display, and a dual rear camera setup. At its price point, the OnePlus Nord 4 is competing with one of the handsets from its sister brand, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G. Which one of them would be the better pick for you? Let’s find out.

Display

The OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the Reno 12 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate.

While we haven’t tested the Nord 4, as per our usage experience with the Reno 12 Pro 5G, we can say the Reno device doesn’t lack behind in any aspect when it comes to the display. However, if we compare the on-paper specs, the OnePlus Nord 4’s panel is not only sharper but also brighter, due to which it takes the win in this particular department.

Performance & Software

While there won’t be a lot of differences in terms of software, the OnePlus Nord 4 packs a considerably more powerful Processor under the hood, that is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, when compared to that of Reno 12 Pro 5G which gets the Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. Not only that, but Reno 12 Pro also has slower LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage whereas the Nord 4 has LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is quite evident that the OnePlus Nord 4 is the clear winner in this area as well.

Battery & Cameras

The Reno 12 Pro 5G gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 f/2.0 portrait camera with 2x hybrid optical zoom. The OnePlus Nord 4 includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

While both of them have identical main and ultra-wide angle sensors, the Reno 12 Pro 5G sports an additional telephoto sensor which is a plus point while the Nord 4 doesn’t get any. Moreover, the Reno 12 Pro also impressed us quite a bit with its cameras when we reviewed it.

Coming to battery capacity and charging speeds, Reno 12 Pro has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. OnePlus Nord 4 packs a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging. Again, the Nord 4’s bigger battery and faster charging will help it last longer and top up quicker than Reno 12 Pro.

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 4 costs Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Reno 12 Pro 5G starts at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and costs Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

In this comparison, the OnePlus Nord 4 comes out as a clear winner over the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G due to the superior display, better internal hardware, along with a bigger battery and faster charging as well. The Reno 12 Pro 5G does offer a telephoto sensor on the back and a better selfie sensor but we don’t think that’s worth paying Rs 1,000 extra, as the device notably lacks in other aspects.