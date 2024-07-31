Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC

Nothing has launched the amplified version of the Phone (2a), dubbed Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. The plus model comes with some upgrades over the Phone (2a), including an upgraded selfie sensor, an aluminium mid-frame, new colours with a metallic look, a 10% more powerful processor, and faster charging speed as well. Here’s what all it has to offer.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Price, Availability

The Phone (2a) Plus is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The device comes in Black & Grey colours and the pre-orders for the device will begin soon on Flipkart in India. It will go on sale from August 7, 12PM IST where users can also avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on both variants.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Specifications

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a Resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1300 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has launched with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OIS-assisted primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It supports Ultra XDR technology as well. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 50W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 and will get updates till Android 17 along with 4 years of security patches. It is also IP54 rated.