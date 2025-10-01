Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Based on Android 16 Released: Features, Supported Models

Nothing has announced the release of Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta based on Android 16 for four of its smartphones, including the brand’s latest flagship – Nothing Phone (3). Here’s everything to know about the new software update from Nothing, including the supported models, all the new features, and the release timelines.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: Supported Phones

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta has been released for:

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Nothing’s latest mid-rangers, the Phone (3a) series, is missing from this list but the brand says it will receive the open beta version later this month, with a “few new exciting features.”

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: New Features

With Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta, the Nothing Phone (3) gets the the AI usage dashboard in Essential Space, giving you transparency over large model activity. “This update also includes general improvements and bug fixes, with better lock screen and AOD performance, optimised brightness behaviour, enhanced camera stability, improved Bluetooth stability and compatibility, stronger Wi-Fi connectivity and network stability, and overall system stability enhancements.”

The Phone (2a) range of devices now include the “Stretch” Camera preset, created with photographer Jordan Hemingway, which enhances photos with rich shadows and extended highlights for a more distinctive look directly from the Camera app. In addition, this update brings system-level App optimisation to improve startup speed, available under Settings > Apps > App optimisation.

Aside from these device-specific features, there are some common new features including:

Pop-up View with two floating icons for faster switching

Two new lock screen clock faces

2×2 Quick Settings tile support

Extra Dark Mode (Settings > Display > Dark theme > Extra dark mode)

Then, Essential Apps are now live. You can create widgets with AI and share them in Playground alongside Camera Presets and EQ Profiles. With Nothing OS 4.0, Phone (3) supports up to 6 widgets and other models up to 2, “a temporary limit set to keep performance smooth.”

Read More: Nothing Ear Open Launched in India: Things to Know

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: How to Install?

Nothing says that the Open Beta version can be installed till October 14, post which you will not be able to join the beta. As for the process, here’s how it goes:

Update to the latest software version

Download our Beta Updates Hub.apk and install it from your Downloads folder.

folder. Go to Settings > System > Nothing Beta Hub .

. Tap “Join Beta” to sign up. After successful registration, Tap “Go to Update” to upgrade.

If tapping “Go to Update” fails, check manually by heading to Settings > System > System updates and check for updates.