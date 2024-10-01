Nothing Phone (2a) Plus October 2024 Security Patch Update Rolling Out With Bug Fixes

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus October 2024 security patch update is now rolling out for users worldwide with a slew of bug fixes and enhancements to improve the overall experience of using the device. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launched in India back in July earlier this year.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus October 2024 Security Patch Update: What’s New?

While small in size, weighing in at about 51.21MB, the update brings a good amount of improvements for the handset, including those for camera, connectivity, and more. Here’s the full changelog:

Connectivity enhancements: Improved availability of 5G standalone network option Optimised SIM2 VOLTE registration speed after exiting Airplane Mode Fixed MMS sending issue in certain scenarios Corrected data Roaming status display

Camera optimisations: Enhanced HDR effects for front and rear cameras Improved zoom clarity in certain scenarios Resolved lag issues during night video recording

System improvements: Optimised battery icon display in Status Bar Resolved instances of system unresponsiveness Enhanced overall stability and smoothness Updated Android Security Patch to October



Read More: Nothing Phone (3) Will Have AI, Coming In 2025

Nothing also seems to be the first brand to rollout the October 2024 security patch update for one of its smartphones. As the update is rolling out in a phased manner, it might take some time to reach your unit. To check if your device has received it, you can head over to Settings > System > System Update.

Meanwhile, select Nothing devices are set to receive Nothing OS 3.0 update in the form of an open beta version later this month. Nothing OS 3.0 is set to bring a whole lot of new changes to Nothing’s Android-based software skin, including a revamped quick settings panel, new lock screen clock styles, animations, and much more. The update will be based on Android 15 and will also bring some of its Proprietary features.