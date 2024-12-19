HomeNewsNothing OS 3.0 Stable Version Rolling Out for Nothing Phone (2), Phone...

Nothing OS 3.0 Stable Version Rolling Out for Nothing Phone (2), Phone (2a)

Nothing OS 3.0 stable version is now rolling out for all the Phone (2) and Phone (2a) users in a phased manner throughout the end of the year.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Nothing OS 3.0 stable

Nothing OS 3.0 stable version is now rolling out for both Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Phone (2a). Nothing promised simultaneous release on both devices a couple of months ago when the beta program for Nothing OS 3.0 began. Here are the details about the development.

As announced via a Nothing Community post, the Nothing OS 3.0 stable build is now rolling out for all users of Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a). “NOS 3.0 introduces new features and enhancements that elevate the user experience while paving the way for more customisable and shareable interactions,” the company said.

Nothing OS 3.0 launches alongside the brand’s new native gallery app packed with features, including an advanced search and expanded editing tools like filters, markup and suggestions. The Gallery was made available for all Nothing users (even those who aren’t on Nothing OS 3.0) via the Google a few days back.

This update offers new ways to stay connected, allowing interaction with friends and family via Shared Widgets displayed on the newly designed, along with a fully customisable lock screen with new clock styles that also carry over to the Always-on display. Also, there are enhanced productivity widgets like the new Countdown Widget, allowing users to stay on track, while the AI-powered Smart Drawer enables you to automatically categorise apps into folders for more efficient organisation and access.

NOS 3.0 features additional enhancements, including:

  • Improved Quick Settings
  • Enhanced Pop-up view
  • Visual and Performance Enhancements
  • Updated Typography

We have already detailed these features in our Nothing OS 3.0 overview. NOS 3.0 is rolling out to Phone (2) and Phone (2a), staggered throughout the end of the year. The company said this will be followed by Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus and CMF Phone 1 at the beginning of 2025.

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2)
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a)
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 1084 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

