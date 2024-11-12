Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Released for Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing released the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for the Phone (2a) a month back with a major revamp for the user interface, also bringing features like lock screen customisation. A month later, Nothing is now shipping the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 for the Phone (2a) and here’s everything new it has to offer.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 began rolling out to those users who have the Open Beta 1 installed, on November 11, 2024. Users can update their devices via the OTA build that is being pushed out by Nothing. Furthermore, the update clocks in at about a hefty 1.04 GB size. The full changelog of the update is as follows:

Shared Widgets

Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.

Quick Settings improvements

Refined the animations in Quick Settings. Including swipe animations, Bluetooth tile transitions, and tile resizing.

Improved the user experience when interacting with the ring tile within the Quick Settings Widget.

Smart Drawer enhancements

Enhanced App categorization accuracy. New apps may take a short while to be properly categorized.

Introduced auto-sort. Allows your apps and folders to organize themselves based on your usage habits.

Camera enhancements

Improved stability when switching camera modes.

Upgraded HDR algorithm for better stability and enhanced photo quality.

Optimized Portrait Mode.

Enhanced brightness when using Ultra HDR Mode.

Visual and performance updates

AI-powered selection and prioritization of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a smoother and more efficient experience.

Updated the charging animation with dot style.

PUBG now supports a high Refresh Rate of 90 fps, for smoother gameplay.

Added an onboarding guide for first-time Pop-up view users.

Other general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Read More: Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Nothing Phone (2) Released

Additionally, Nothing noted that only Photo Widgets are currently shareable, however, the company is working on expanding support for other widgets in the future. Also, shared widgets will work only between Nothing devices. Nothing also cautions users that Shared Widgets are still in beta, meaning you may encounter some issues.

You may notice that the Nothing Gallery app is still not a part of this beta. We expect the brand to introduce it in the next open beta build, which may arrive next month, alongside the Nothin OS 3.0 open beta for Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and the CMF Phone 1.