Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta Announced for Phone (2a); Check Rollout Timeline for All Nothing, CMF Phones

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta has been announced by Nothing for all of its smartphones, including the CMF Phone 1 from its sub-brand. Nothing OS 3.0 is all set to release in December later this year and ahead of the general release, the brand is running an Open Beta program to iron out any bugs from the software on the basis of feedback received from users.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta: Rollout Timeline

As announced on Nothing Community, the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta is now available for the Nothing Phone (2a). The rollout timeline for all Nothing and CMF devices is as follows:

Phone (2): November 2024

Phone (1): December 2024

Phone (2a) Plus: December 2024

CMF Phone 1: December 2024

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta: What’s New?

As for the full changelog of what’s new in the update, it’s as follows:

Lock screen

New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen.

Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

Smart Drawer

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

For ultimate convenience, you can PIN your favourite apps to the top of the App drawer. No scrolling required.

Quick Settings

Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.

Enhanced widget library design.

Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.

Camera improvements

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

Reduced HDR scene processing time.

Optimised portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.

Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.

Improved zoom slider display.

Enhanced pop-up view

Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen EDGE for quick access.

View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.

New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.

Other improvements

Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

We have already tested out these changes on our unit of the Nothing Phone (2a) running on Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta, so do check that out before installing the latest software version from the UK-based brand.