  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Motorola
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G
Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G
Brand: Motorola
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512
  • Display 6.36-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP + 10MP
  • Battery 4310mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The 50 Neo sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1600 nits peak HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.

The Edge 50 Neo 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 paired with up to 512GB 2.2 storage. The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Edge 50 Neo 5G packs a 4310mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

It runs on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 2 years of major OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches. The device also gets moto features. For connectivity, it features v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also rated. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Specs

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, Poinciana

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 3
Device Back Vegan Leather

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.36
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 446

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, Hello UI

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor, 3x optical zoom
Rear Camera Features 4K at 30 fps
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.4 sensor
Front Camera Features 4K at 30 fps

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4310
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 68W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

More Smartphones from Motorola

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.