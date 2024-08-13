The EDGE 50 Neo 5G sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1600 nits peak HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.

The Edge 50 Neo 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Edge 50 Neo 5G packs a 4310mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

It runs on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 2 years of major OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.