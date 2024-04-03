Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launched In India: Price, Specs, Availability

Motorola has debuted the Edge 50 Pro in India, making it the first Edge 50 series handset to launch in the country. The new Edge 50 Pro features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor along with triple rear cameras, 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and a lot more. Here’s what all it has to offer.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price, Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in two variants, 8GB + 256GB at Rs 31,999 and 12GB + 256GB option at Rs 35,999 in India. The former comes with a 68W charger while the latter comes with a 125W charger. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 2,250 with HDFC ban cards or up to Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. For early bird sale, there’s a limited period introductory offer of an additional Rs 2,000 off.

The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart, brand’s own website and other leading retail stores in Lavender Purple, Pearl White, and Black Eclipse colour options. It’s going on sale from April 9, 2024.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specs

The Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2000 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor powers the device, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device gets a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.47 main sensor, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 30x hybrid zoom. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68 rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades.

Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. Finally, the handset is also IP68 rated for protection against dust and water.