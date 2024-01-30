Moto G24 Power Camera Review: Hit or Miss?

Photos clicked at nighttime were also quite noisy, with below-average sharpness. Turning on Night mode did help marginally reduce the noise and boost the colours, thereby showing a major improvement compared to when it was turned off.

The Moto G24 Power isn’t the most reliable shooter we have seen, and it can ditch you at times when you want to take a shot at the right time. However, if you mainly click selfies for social media or for any other reason, the Moto G24 Power is worth considering in its price range.