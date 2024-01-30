Moto G24 Power Camera Review: Hit or Miss?

HomeGalleryMoto G24 Power Camera Review: Hit or Miss?

Here’s our camera review of the latest budget smartphone from Motorola, the Moto G24 Power.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Motorola has its product portfolio spread across the price spectrum, and most of the smartphones it launched last year got a decent response from consumers. The brand is beginning its 2024 journey in India with a budget smartphone called the Moto G24 Power. While the full smartphone review is in the works, here’s a camera review of the Moto G24 Power so you know whether to opt for it in case the cameras are of utmost importance to you in this price segment.

Camera app

The Moto G24 Power has a fairly easy to use camera with modes such as portrait, pro, night vision, time lapse, and panorama. It was great to see Motorola offer Pro mode in a smartphone of this segment and works nicely. As for the shutter lag, it’s definitely there in some scenarios and at times, even after pressing the shutter button, the handset didn’t click a photo. Apart from that, we have no complaints with the camera app.

Outdoor shots

Moto g24 outdoor Camera shot

Shots under direct sunlight have a good amount of detailing while the colours maintain a natural tone. However, the exposure levels often go a little haywire while the dynamic range could have been much better. If there’s too much light coming in, the handset fails to adapt and blows out the whites in the photo. The camera does shine when you give it just the right amount of light as it is then able to better capture the details.

Macro shots

Aside from the main sensor, the Moto G24 Power packs a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor which is there for the sake of it. The details aren’t managed well, while the colours also look muted. There’s also some noise present in the photo.

Portrait shots

Moto g24 power camera portrait

Portrait photos have decent detection, but then you cannot rely on the colours to be presented without any issues. Due to this, the whole photo becomes unusable.

Artificial Lighting shots

Moto g24 power indoor

Photos taken indoors under artificial lighting look fine in terms of detailing and colours, but again, the camera fails to achieve a consistent exposure level, due to which, often, the subject or background gets blown out.

Low lighting shots

Moto g24 power low light

Under low lighting, the photos begin showing noise while the detailing level drops one notch. The colours stay intact, but the overall photo isn’t very pleasant to look at in said lighting conditions.

Selfies

Moto g24 selfie

Selfies from the 16MP f/2.45 front-facing sensor were actually quite impressive. It had an ample amount of detailing, and once the HDR kicked in, it handled the colours much better than the ones from the rear-facing sensor.

Night shots

Photos clicked at nighttime were also quite noisy, with below-average sharpness. Turning on did help marginally reduce the noise and boost the colours, thereby showing a major improvement compared to when it was turned off.

The Moto G24 Power isn’t the most reliable shooter we have seen, and it can ditch you at times when you want to take a shot at the right time. However, if you mainly click selfies for social media or for any other reason, the Moto G24 Power is worth considering in its price range.

Moto G24 Power

Moto G24 Power
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM (GB)4, 8
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.5-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

