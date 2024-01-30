Moto G24 Power Camera Review: Hit or Miss?

Motorola has its product portfolio spread across the price spectrum, and most of the smartphones it launched last year got a decent response from consumers. The brand is beginning its 2024 journey in India with a budget smartphone called the Moto G24 Power. While the full smartphone review is in the works, here’s a camera review of the Moto G24 Power so you know whether to opt for it in case the cameras are of utmost importance to you in this price segment.
1Camera app
The Moto G24 Power has a fairly easy to use camera App with modes such as portrait, pro, night vision, time lapse, and panorama. It was great to see Motorola offer Pro mode in a smartphone of this segment and works nicely. As for the shutter lag, it’s definitely there in some scenarios and at times, even after pressing the shutter button, the handset didn’t click a photo. Apart from that, we have no complaints with the camera app.
2Outdoor shots
Shots under direct sunlight have a good amount of detailing while the colours maintain a natural tone. However, the exposure levels often go a little haywire while the dynamic range could have been much better. If there’s too much light coming in, the handset fails to adapt and blows out the whites in the photo. The camera does shine when you give it just the right amount of light as it is then able to better capture the details.
3Macro shots
Aside from the main sensor, the Moto G24 Power packs a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor which is there for the sake of it. The details aren’t managed well, while the colours also look muted. There’s also some noise present in the photo.
4Portrait shots
Portrait photos have decent EDGE detection, but then you cannot rely on the colours to be presented without any issues. Due to this, the whole photo becomes unusable.
5Artificial Lighting shots
Photos taken indoors under artificial lighting look fine in terms of detailing and colours, but again, the camera fails to achieve a consistent exposure level, due to which, often, the subject or background gets blown out.
6Low lighting shots
Under low lighting, the photos begin showing noise while the detailing level drops one notch. The colours stay intact, but the overall photo isn’t very pleasant to look at in said lighting conditions.
7Selfies
Selfies from the 16MP f/2.45 front-facing sensor were actually quite impressive. It had an ample amount of detailing, and once the HDR kicked in, it handled the colours much better than the ones from the rear-facing sensor.
8Night shots
Photos clicked at nighttime were also quite noisy, with below-average sharpness. Turning on Night mode did help marginally reduce the noise and boost the colours, thereby showing a major improvement compared to when it was turned off.
The Moto G24 Power isn’t the most reliable shooter we have seen, and it can ditch you at times when you want to take a shot at the right time. However, if you mainly click selfies for social media or for any other reason, the Moto G24 Power is worth considering in its price range.