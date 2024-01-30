Moto G24 Power Launched In India: Price, Specs, Competition

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Moto G24 Power. The new G24 Power from the Lenovo-owned entity offers features such as a MediaTek Helio chipset, a 6000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup and more. Here are all the details about the smartphone, along with its competitors’ information and whether you should consider those over Motorola’s phone.

Moto G24 Power: Price, Availability

The new Moto G24 Power has been launched starting at Rs 8,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs 9,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. Users can avail of a discount of Rs 750 on the handset when exchanging their old device, along with an operator offer from Reliance Jio worth Rs 4,500, which includes Rs 2,000 cashback and Rs 2,500 vouchers. The handset is available in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue shades. It will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 7th February 2024, 12PM onwards.

Moto G24 Power: Specifications

Moto G24 Power sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor is under the hood, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

The device gets a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 14 with My UX. It will receive 1 major Android OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches.

For connectivity, the handset offers a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There are stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos. The handset also sports an IP52-rated water-repellent design.

Moto G24 Power: Competition

The Moto G24 Power has entered India in a price segment that is crowded with options from other brands, such as the Lava Yuva 3 Pro. The Yuva 3 Pro is offered at Rs 8,999 for the only 8GB + 128GB model, and that gets you more RAM, a similar display, and all the other features the Moto G24 Power has to offer, except for a smaller battery and slower charging.

Also, the handset runs on Android 13, while Motorola’s G24 Power runs on the latest Android 14. The Yuva 3 Pro has the price advantage of getting you more RAM, which should result in a smoother experience. Both smartphones’ chipsets perform equally in daily use, but it would depend on how each brand has optimised overall.

There’s another smartphone from Lava called Blaze 2 5G that is priced at Rs 9,999, and the only advantage it has over Moto G24 Power is that it’s a 5G smartphone and gets a more powerful chipset. The same advantages are also given to you by Itel with its Itel P55 5G along with more RAM and a better processor under the hood.

Overall, the Moto G24 Power doesn’t look like a smartphone you should avoid in its price range. It gets you a big battery, stereo speakers, and other metrics that sit in line with the competition or are even better in some areas. It’s only a matter of preference that may influence you in considering Moto G24 Power’s competitors over itself.