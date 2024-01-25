Moto G24 Power India Launch On January 30; Full Specs Revealed Officially In Advance

Motorola is all set to debut a new smartphone in India after Moto G34 5G earlier this month. The new smartphone will also launch later this month, and it will be the Moto G24 Power. Interestingly, Motorola has already detailed the full specifications and the design of the smartphone on its website and the only information left to reveal is the price. The handset details were leaked back in December 2023.

Moto G24 Power: Specifications (Official)

Moto G24 Power will sport a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor is present under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

The device gets a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 14 with My UX. It will receive 1 major Android OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches.

For connectivity, the handset offers dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a a 3.5mm audio jack. There are stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos. The handset also sports a water repellent design.

Moto G24 Power: Expected Price

The handset will be available in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue colours. It should be made available through Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and various retail stores. Going by the specs of the smartphone, we expect it to be priced around Rs 10,000. It will be available in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models and likely an 8GB + 256GB variant also. An official confirmation regarding the price will be given on January 30.