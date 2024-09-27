Smartphones Launching in October 2024: OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15, and More

As September wraps up with major launches taking place such as of the iPhone 16 series, October 2024 promises to be equally exciting with a slew of new smartphones set to debut. Some of the most anticipated launches are set to take place next month, and here’s a list of both expected and confirmed smartphones launching in October 2024.
1OnePlus 13 (China Launch)
The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be launching next month with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood. OnePlus China President Louis Lee recently posted on Weibo stating, “This morning, my R&D partner showed me the exclusive performance technology that will be used in the new OnePlus flagship, and the effect was amazing! OnePlus has been working hard on the performance track, bringing the industry’s first 120-frame “Genshin Impact” experience, which has not been surpassed so far.”
“The latest generation of flagship chips that will be equipped on the new OnePlus flagship product to be released next month is designed by a star team that once designed epoch-making PC chips. For the first time, it adopts a fully self-developed dual-core architecture to achieve a comprehensive leap and leadership in mobile platform performance, and achieve an epoch-making performance experience,” he added.
As for other leaked specs, the OnePlus 13 will get up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with up to 1TB of storage. The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. According to earlier leaks, it will retain both the vibration motor and the main camera from the OnePlus 12. The device is expected to sport a 6.8-inch display with a 1440×3168 resolution and a micro-curvature design on all edges. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 will likely include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and boast an improved water resistance rating.
OnePlus 13: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The OnePlus 13 will launch in China on October 23, as confirmed by OnePlus itself on Weibo.
OnePlus 13: Price (Expected)
OnePlus 12 began at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,600) and OnePlus is likely expected to raise the price of the OnePlus 13, which may get a price tag of CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 63,200).
2Xiaomi 15 Series (China Launch)
The Xiaomi 15 series is also set to launch in October, and will be competing with the OnePlus 13 in China as they’ll be packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. These are some of the most powerful smartphones launching in October 2024.
The Xiaomi 15, as per leaks, will sport a 6.36-inch 1.5K resolution display with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate and 1,400 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. It could pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,800 – 4,900 mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging.
For optics, it could have a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary camera using the OmniVision OV50H sensor, while both the 50MP ultra-wide and the 50MP 3x telephoto cameras will equip Samsung’s ISOCELL JN1 sensor. The front camera will be 32 MP.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to feature the same ingress protection, selfie camera, and maximum RAM and storage capacities as the Xiaomi 15. It will sport a 6.73-inch “2K” display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits in High Brightness Mode. Powering the device will be a 5,400 mAh battery, supporting 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.
The camera setup includes a 50 MP OmniVision OV50N sensor for the main camera (1/1.3″, f/1.4 aperture), a 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide, and an unnamed 50 MP 1/1.95″ sensor for the 3x Optical Zoom periscope telephoto lens.
Xiaomi 15 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Xiaomi 15 series will launch in China on October 23, as confirmed by Xiaomi itself on Weibo.
Xiaomi 15 Series: Price (Expected)
The Xiaomi 15 is said to start at CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 54,800) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage trim and go up till CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 65,600) for the 16GB + 1TB model. The Xiaomi 15 Pro will start at CNY 5,299-5,499 and go up till CNY 6,299-6,499.
3Moto G75 5G (India Launch)
Rumours suggest that Moto G75 5G will also be one of the smartphones launching in October 2024. Moto G75 5G is expected to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ screen while for optics, it could get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera sensor with OIS. The phone is said to come with Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers and an unspecified Snapdragon chipset. It could have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as well as military-grade durability support.
Moto G75 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
According to leaks, the Moto G75 5G will launch sometime in October but an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed.
Moto G75 5G: Price (Expected)
We expect Motorola to set the price tag of Moto G75 5G around Rs 20,000 or less in India. Keep in mind that this is just a speculative figure based on the brand’s past pricing trends.
4Infinix Zero Flip 5G (India Launch)
The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is said to be amongst the affordable foldable smartphones launching in October 2024.
Infinix Zero Flip will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED cover display is 3.64-inches in size, with Always-on display functionality and a Resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The device supports virtual RAM also. It ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.5.
The device includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. A dual-LED Flashlight unit accompanies it. The front camera is a 50MP sensor with Autofocus support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. The phone packs a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired Fast charging support.
Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The Infinix Zero Flip 5G India launch has already been confirmed, but a concrete date is yet to be announced.
Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Price (Expected)
As per a previous report, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G could be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000. This would make the Infinix Zero Flip 5G the cheapest foldable smartphone in the country.
5Vivo X200 Series (China Launch)
Smartphones launching in October 2024 will also include Vivo’s X200 series. Per leaks, the lineup will consist of the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. The design of the X200 has already been officially revealed in Blue and White while the overall look has been retained from the X100 series.
The Vivo X200 Pro will likely use MediaTek’s upcoming flagship Processor named Dimensity 9400 and a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED panel. It will feature a 1/1.28″ LYT-818 primary camera sensor at the back. Meanwhile, the Pro Mini model could also get the same camera sensor as the Pro, paired with Sony IMX882 and Samsung ISOCELL HP9 Sensors for the telephoto camera, and also an IMX921 sensor.
Vivo X200 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Vivo X200 series smartphones are launching on October 14 in China.
Vivo X200 Series: Price (Confirmed)
There have been no price leaks of the Vivo X200 series so far, but one can expect a price hike over last year’s X100 series.