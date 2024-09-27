Smartphones Launching in October 2024: OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15, and More

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be launching next month with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood. OnePlus China President Louis Lee recently posted on Weibo stating, “This morning, my R&D partner showed me the exclusive performance technology that will be used in the new OnePlus flagship, and the effect was amazing! OnePlus has been working hard on the performance track, bringing the industry’s first 120-frame “Genshin Impact” experience, which has not been surpassed so far.”

“The latest generation of flagship chips that will be equipped on the new OnePlus flagship product to be released next month is designed by a star team that once designed epoch-making PC chips. For the first time, it adopts a fully self-developed dual-core architecture to achieve a comprehensive leap and leadership in mobile platform performance, and achieve an epoch-making performance experience,” he added.

As for other leaked specs, the OnePlus 13 will get up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with up to 1TB of storage. The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. According to earlier leaks, it will retain both the vibration motor and the main camera from the OnePlus 12. The device is expected to sport a 6.8-inch display with a 1440×3168 resolution and a micro-curvature design on all edges. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 will likely include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and boast an improved water resistance rating.

OnePlus 13: Launch Date (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 13 will launch in China on October 23, as confirmed by OnePlus itself on Weibo.

OnePlus 13: Price (Expected)

OnePlus 12 began at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,600) and OnePlus is likely expected to raise the price of the OnePlus 13, which may get a price tag of CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 63,200).