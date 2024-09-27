Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Won’t Be Called 8 Gen 4 But Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm renamed its Snapdragon series of processors for smartphones about 4 years ago with the debut of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a rebrand is on the cards once again. New teasers from Xiaomi and OnePlus reveal that their upcoming flagships will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and not Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which was the expected moniker of the forthcoming SoC by Qualcomm.

Xiaomi and OnePlus posted teasers on Weibo regarding the launch of Xiaomi 15 and OnePlus 13, both of which have been confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite. The devices will launch on October 23, as per the teasers shared. The reveal would take place two days after Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite, which should be on October 21.

It seems like Qualcomm wants to streamline the naming scheme of its smartphone processors to match that of its computer CPUs, which are dubbed as Snapdragon X Elite processors. Qualcomm’s current naming system for its smartphone processors has become quite confusing with names such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8s Gen 3, 7 Gen 2, 7+ Gen 2, 7 Gen 3, 7s Gen 3, etc.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite recently made an appearance on a Benchmarking platform with the codename ‘Manufacturer Model’ wherein, it was able to score 2,884 points in the single-core score and 8,840 in the multi-core segment. Last year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 QRD device scored 2325 single-core and 7448 multi-core Geekbench 6 points.

Aside from the scores, the Geekbench results show that the Chipset is an octa-core processor with 6 cores clocked at 2.78Hz and two cores running at 4.09Ghz speeds. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is rumoured to be based on TSMC’s latest N3P 3nm process.