Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series Announced With No Base Model Tab S10

Samsung has announced the global launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 series alongside the Galaxy S24 FE. The new Samsung smartphones and tablets come as successors to last year’s S23 FE and the Tab S9 series. The new devices also pack Galaxy AI features. Here’s everything to know about them.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price, Specifications

While India price is yet to be announced by Samsung, the Galaxy S24 FE starts at $649 (approx Rs 53,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB goes for $709 (approx Rs 59,300). There’s also a 512GB model that’s limited to some regions. In India, the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 59,999 while the 256GB trim costs Rs 65,999. The device will be available for pre-booking from September 27, 2 PM IST, and will go on sale from October 3. Buyers can also avail of various offers, including bank discounts.

The Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1900 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The back is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 2400e SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 512GB storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades and security patches.

For optics, the device has a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The front camera packs a 10-megapixel f/2.4 sensor.

The phone is backed up by a 4,700mAh battery with 25W wired Fast charging support along with 15W wireless charging support also. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3 and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP68 rated and also equips stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Price, Specs

The Galaxy Tab S10 series has also debuted without any base model this time, where the Tab S10+ starts at $999.99 (approx Rs 83,500) for the 256GB storage and 12GB RAM model while the Tab S10 Ultra begins at $1,199 (approx Rs 1,00,200). In India, the price of the Tab S10 series is set as follows:

Galaxy Tab S10+

12GB + 256GB

Wi-Fi: Rs 90,999

5G: Rs 1,04,999

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Wi-Fi model

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,08,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,19,999

5G model

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,22,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,33,999

Galaxy Tab S10+ users can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 14,000 while Tab S10 Ultra buyers can avail an offer of Rs 15,000 on leading bank’s cards. The tablets are available in Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver shades.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra display is a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Further, the Tab S9+ has a smaller 12.4-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. Both the models also have dynamic refresh rate support up to 120Hz, and also have an anti-reflective coating.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. As for RAM and Storage, they get 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. Both of them also have support microSD card storage expansion up to 1.5TB. An 11,200mAh battery backs Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra while the S9+ has a 10,090mAh battery, while both of them charge at 45W speeds.

The tablets run on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and pack support for the full suite of Galaxy AI features. At the back, they have a 13MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MO ultra-wide angle sensor. The front of the Tab S10 Ultra has two sensors, including a 12MP main sensor, plus a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, while the Tab S10+ has a single 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor for video calls.

Connectivity options on the two include optional 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 7 (on Tab S10 Ultra), Wi-Fi 6E (in Tab S10+), Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v5.3. Additional features on the tablets include quad speakers, S-Pen included in the box, IP68 rated tablet body and S-Pen, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.