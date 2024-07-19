Infinix Zero Flip 5G To Be The Cheapest Flip Foldable Phone in India?

Infinix is rumoured to be working on a Flip foldable smartphone dubbed Infinix Zero Flip 5G. The new handset was first spotted to be in development earlier this year in April and as the launch closes in, new information is being uncovered about the Infinix Zero Flip 5G, such as its price range for India.

According to a new leak by PassionateGeekz on X, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G is all set to debut in India soon. Further, he describes it as the “premium version of Galaxy Z flip 4 and a cheap version of Xiaomi Mix Flip.” In addition, he says that the handset will launch only in a single variant with 512GB storage. As for its price, the tipster claims that the Infinix Zero Flip 5G could be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000.

This would make the Infinix Zero Flip 5G the cheapest foldable smartphone in the country. Back in April, it was found that an Infinix model named X6962 had passed EEC certification, and a publication’s internal sources revealed that this model number belonged to the Infinix Zero Flip.

Infinix’s sister brand, Tecno, is the only brand under Transsion Holdings that has already launched a foldable in the market. It is also possible that Infinix’s Zero Flip may be highly inspired by the Tecno Phantom V Flip. As of now, the Phantom V Flip is the cheapest flip foldable device in India.

The Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 1000 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The circular AMOLED cover display is 1.32 inches and has Always-on display functionality.