Smartphones Launching in March 2024: Nothing Phone (2a), Xiaomi 14 & More

Nothing Phone (2a) will be coming to sit in between the Phone (1) and the Phone (2). The device is rumoured to sport an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature commonly found in mid-range phones in India. With a screen size of around 6.7 inches under the hood, the Phone 2a might be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Operating on the latest Android 14 OS, the Phone is expected to feature a dual-camera system, with both lenses boasting a 50-megapixel resolution.

Launch Date (Confirmed)

Nothing India has already confirmed the launch date of the Phone 2a, which is now set for March 5 at 5PM IST.

Expected Price

Nothing has yet been revealed regarding the official pricing details for its Phone (2a). However, it is expected to be more affordable than its predecessor, the Phone (2). The original Nothing Phone (2) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Phone (2a) is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000, ideally even below Rs 35,000, considering the current lower price of the Phone (2) at Rs 36,999.