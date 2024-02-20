iQOO Z9 5G: Live Shots, Specifications Leaked

iQOO will be launching the Neo 9 Pro in India on February 22 and now, a new smartphone under the Z-series has been leaked that will soon likely be coming to the country as well. Here’s every new detail that has been leaked about the iQOO Z9 5G, giving us our first look at the Indian variant of the handset.

iQOO Z9 5G: Design

Z9 5G sports a design similar to some of iQOO’s former smartphones with two cameras at the top left, housed inside a square module with a strip of LED flash. It can be seen in the mint colour with a brushed pattern in the live shots shared by tech YouTuber and social media influencer CallMeShazzam. The right spine of the handset features buttons such as the volume rocker and the power button.

iQOO Z9 5G: Specifications

According to the leak, the iQOO Z9 5G will have an AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The size of the display is rumoured to be above 6 inches.

Under the hood, the Z9 5G will get the Dimensity 7200 chipset, as also spotted on Geekbench recently. The exact battery size of the device is not known yet. However, what’s known is that it will sport 44W fast charging. For optics, users will get an OIS-assisted Sony IMX882 50-megapixel primary camera and an auxiliary lens whose details are yet to be revealed.

iQOO Z9 5G: Leaked Price Range, Launch Timeline

The Z9 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 or maybe even less, considering the leaked specifications as well as the past trends of the brand with regards to aggressive pricing. Further, the device could debut sometime in March. However, an exact date hasn’t been revealed yet.