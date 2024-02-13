Vivo V30 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The Vivo V30 Pro gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel IMX920 f/1.9 primary camera, 50-megapixel IMX663 f/2.0 telephoto sensor and an 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

The V30 Pro offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.