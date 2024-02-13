Vivo V30 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.
The Vivo V30 Pro gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.
The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel IMX920 f/1.9 primary camera, 50-megapixel IMX663 f/2.0 telephoto sensor and an 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.
The V30 Pro offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Mountain Sea Green, Silver, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1260 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|453
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 8200
|Phone RAM
|12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 primary lens + 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 50MP f/2.0 telephoto lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.2 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54