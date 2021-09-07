Smartphone Blasts in 2021

A smartphone helps you do multiple things at once and is available right when you need it. Unfortunately, as useful and convenient as keeping a smartphone in your pocket can be, it can sometimes also pose a threat to the person who owns it. While these smartphones go through multiple tests during the production process, the battery or maybe some other component can always malfunction, causing the smartphone to explode. So today, let’s take a look at some of the major smartphone blasts that took place in 2021 and traumatized or harmed the user:
1OnePlus Nord 2
One of the most recent incidents of a smartphone blast in 2021 involved the OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone launched back in July with a decent set of specifications for a reasonable price. But it seems like one of the units malfunctioned, which caused it to blast.
In August, a user stated on Twitter that his wife’s OnePlus Nord 2 blasted inside her sling bag while she was cycling. The woman bought the new Nord 2 just a few days ago. The victim was said to have met with an accident and is in trauma following the incident. The user Ankur Sharma from Bengaluru also posted images of the damaged unit. The pictures showed the rear panel totally destroyed. The frame, side panel, and display are burned as well.
In response to the situation, OnePlus tweeted, “We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you”. A cause for the explosion was not specified at that time.
A few days later, a second case regarding the same smartphone getting exploded was spotted. Fortunately, the company later clarified that the case was fake and didn’t involve any OnePlus products.
2Samsung Galaxy A21
The Samsung Galaxy A21 is an entry-level smartphone. It comes with some of the most basic set of specifications. Unfortunately, the device was reported to have caught fire while on a aeroplane. Brings back memories?
The aeroplane had flown in from New Orleans and had landed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before the passenger’s cellphone burst into flames. The flight crew reportedly tried to contain the smoke using a battery containment bag. However, the smoke inside the cabin led to the forced deployment of the evacuation slides.
An emergency evacuation took place once the plane landed because of excessive smoke. Over 128 passengers and 6 crew members were transported by bus to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport handle terminal. The Twitter handle of the said airport of also reported some minor injuries and bruises. The aircraft was towed to a gate and there were no impacts to airport operations.
It is currently unknown what caused the blast. Samsung did issue a statement that it an investigation is in process. However, it didn’t confirm whether the exploded smartphone was indeed the Galaxy A21 or not. It is also unclear whether it was a manufacturing defect or was it because of the customer’s mistake.
3Oppo A53
The Oppo A53 exploded in a customer’s pocket back in June. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The customer, whose name is Jitender suffered injuries due to the smartphone blast. The customer was an Auto Driver and said that he was driving when the smartphone heated up in the pocket of his trouser. The explosion took place while he tried to remove the phone from his pocket quickly.
He further confirmed that he used the bundled OPPO charger to top up the phone. He also added that he used the smartphone minimally. Because of the blast, the driver even met with an accident. He not only got burns on one leg due to the blast, but also injured the other leg and fractured his foot. This is because the auto he was driving toppled over because of the blast.
Oppo replied through a tweet it is concerned to see this and will look into the issue. There’s no update regarding why the phone exploded.
4Vivo Y20
This case involves not one but many Vivo Y20 smartphones that were blasted. Back in April, an entire lot of Vivo Y20 phones spontaneously caught fire on an airport tarmac in Hong Kong. Hundreds of Vivo Y20 units were turned to ashes. An exact reason for the combustion of phones wasn’t shared but it was speculated to be related to the battery.
As a preventive measure, Hong Kong authorities stopped Vivo from exporting any smartphone until the source of the fire was determined. The user on Twitter shared multiple photos showing the incident. Eventually, it also resulted in a massive rollback of the device.
5Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro/Pro Max
Xiaomi’s phones have always been mocked on social media for overheating, and it seems like things took a serious turn with this incident. In late April, a Redmi customer Priyanka Pavra took to Twitter to complain of a Redmi Note 9 Pro/ Pro Max catching fire.
Priyanka’s brother spotted the incident, who saw smoke coming out of the device out of nowhere. He then threw the smartphone in the water. Pavra further shared the photos of the burnt phone on Twitter. The pictures show the phone with a broken display, the back portion burnt, and the glass cracked due to smoke.
Based on its initial investigation, Redmi said that the damage was caused due to external force, and thus, was classified under ‘customer induced damage’. However, the ‘external force’ here wasn’t specified as to what it was.
6Xiaomi Redmi 8
Another Xiaomi device that caught fire was Redmi 8. While the reason behind the blast wasn’t shared, the phone caught fire and even caused damage to the customer’s four-year-old niece, as per his claims. The user has deleted the tweet. However, he did get a Redmi 9 smartphone in replacement.
7Poco C3
Poco C3 is yet another entry-level smartphone that got involved in the smartphone blasts incidents that took place in 2021. The smartphone exploded while in the pocket of the user. Luckily, the user could take it out of his pocket and throw it on his bag before it could harm him.
8Poco X3
Poco X3 is the second smartphone from Poco to join the list of smartphones blast of 2021. The smartphone combusted during the charging process. The user says that he bought the smartphone in December 2020 while it blasted in April of 2021. Poco got rid of the situation by saying that the blast was caused due to customer induced damage as per its internal investigation.
So these are the smartphone blasts that happened in 2021. But, of course, one should always pay attention and shouldn’t let the smartphone overheat, especially during the season of summer when it is already very hot outside.