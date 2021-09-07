Smartphone Blasts in 2021

One of the most recent incidents of a smartphone blast in 2021 involved the OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone launched back in July with a decent set of specifications for a reasonable price. But it seems like one of the units malfunctioned, which caused it to blast.

In August, a user stated on Twitter that his wife’s OnePlus Nord 2 blasted inside her sling bag while she was cycling. The woman bought the new Nord 2 just a few days ago. The victim was said to have met with an accident and is in trauma following the incident. The user Ankur Sharma from Bengaluru also posted images of the damaged unit. The pictures showed the rear panel totally destroyed. The frame, side panel, and display are burned as well.

In response to the situation, OnePlus tweeted, “We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you”. A cause for the explosion was not specified at that time.

A few days later, a second case regarding the same smartphone getting exploded was spotted. Fortunately, the company later clarified that the case was fake and didn’t involve any OnePlus products.