iQOO 12: Everything we know so far

iQOO could be gearing up to launch the iQOO 12 in India by next month or before the end of the year. Here’s what we know so far about the device.

By Abhishek Malhotra
iQOO unveiled the iQOO 11 earlier this year in India with some of the most top notch specifications and the brand is already readying the iQOO 12 whose launch timeline for India has now been tipped. Aside from that, there have been other leaks for the smartphone which give us a good idea about what to expect from the upcoming iQOO flagship.

iQOO 12: India launch timeline

The leak comes from tipster Mukul Sharma on X (formerly Twitter), who says that iQOO 12 is coming soon to India, and it will be India’s first-ever smartphone to launch with the upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The tipster notes that one can expect the launch to happen by November end or in December in India. Before the launch, Qualcomm will be unveiling the first which should happen before the end of October.

iQOO 12: Leaked Specifications

As for the specs, leaks suggest that iQOO 12 will sport an E7 AMOLED panel with a and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which should ideally be paired with up to 16GB LPDDDR5x and up to 1 TB 4.0 storage.

For optics, it could pack triple rear cameras including a 50MP lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3X support. It could be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support 200W fast charging. In India, it should run on Android 14-based FunTouch 14 out of the box.

