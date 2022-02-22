Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds launched in India

Zebronics has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India, called ZEB-Sound Bomb 3, which comes with features like flash connect, touch control, and a compact charging case that fits into a pocket. The wireless earbuds are available at an offer price of Rs 699 on flipkart.com from 21st February 2022 in five colour options including yellow, red, blue, black & white.

The earbuds have a stem design and come with a snug fit that stays tucked into the ears, per the company. The earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers on which the audio relies. Further, these come with a microphone for an elevated communication experience.

Getting paired is easy as the wireless earbuds feature flash connect so the earphones are connected as soon as you open the charging case. Further, the Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb 3 come with a splashproof design so you can indulge in activities involving sweat or under drizzles.

As they feature touch controls, one can touch the stem to attend calls, activate the voice assistant, or change the tracks according to their convenience. One can charge on the go with the compact charging case with Type C charging. The earbuds have a playback time up to 12 hours including the charging case.

Zebronics recently also launched the ZEB-Blitz gaming headphone in India which features an ergonomic lightweight design with a suspension headband and extra soft ear cushions. The headphone features a flexible mic for clear and noise-free audio. The gaming headphone also comes with an in-line controller for easy access to RGB light, mic, and volume. Moreover, you can get 7.1 simulated surround sound mode with ZEB-SoundMX windows software.