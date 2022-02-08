Zebronics ZEB-Blitz Gaming headphone launched in India with Dolby Atmos

Zebronics has launched a new gaming headphone featuring Dolby Atmos and 7.1 simulated surround sound dubbed ‘ZEB-Blitz’ to give users an enhanced audio experience while you game on your PC or while you are watching a movie.

The headphones are exclusively available for purchase from Amazon India in Black and White colour options, at a price of Rs 2,111. The Zebronics ZEB-Blitz gaming headphone features an ergonomic lightweight design with a suspension headband and extra soft ear cushions. The headphone features a flexible mic for clear and noise-free audio.

Dolby Atmos for Headphones places sounds all around the player with three-dimensional precision. Players can pinpoint the position and movement of teammates and enemies — even from overhead or behind – allowing them to catch subtle, potentially game-changing sounds.

The gaming headphone also comes with an in-line controller for easy access to RGB light, mic, and volume. Moreover, you can get 7.1 simulated surround sound mode with ZEB-SoundMX windows software. Moreover, there are RGB lights on the outer rims of the ear cups that add to its premium looks and it comes with a 2.4m strong braided cable.

Zebronics is not only into audio but also launches smart products. The brand recently launched the Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch that comes in a square design featuring a 1.2-inch full capacitive touch TFT colour display with 240 x 240 Pixels resolution. Furthermore, it has a button on the right side for navigation and the strap is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). There are 50+ watch faces available for you, which can be customized using the Zeb-Fit app.

One can take and make calls with the Bluetooth Calling feature. It packs Bluetooth v5 connectivity. In addition, the watch can be paired with devices running iOS 9.0 and above and Android devices running on Android 6.0 and above.