Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar launched in India

Zebronics, popular for its accessories has launched Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 Pro Dolby Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar is priced at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart sale and is available at leading retail outlets across India.



The soundbar comes in a sleek design that blends well with any room and comes with a wall mount. The wireless subwoofer gives you more freedom to position according to your need. The soundbar and subwoofer combine to generate an output of nearly 450 W



The ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos comes with a 16.51cms wireless subwoofer driver for a loud and punchy bass experience. The soundbar comes with quad 6.35cm drivers and dual 5.08cm drivers that produce powerful sound. For wireless connectivity, it has Bluetooth v5.0.



You can pair your soundbar with an easy setup via multi-connectivity options like wirelessly stream your music from your phone, use the USB/ AUX, you can connect via HDMI (ARC) or the optical input. The Soundbar also comes with dual HDMI input along with one HDMI output. The soundbar comes with a sleek remote control.

Features

Wireless BT/USB/AUX/Optical IN Triple HDMI - 1 HDMI (ARC) / 2 HDMI IN Digital Wireless subwoofer 16.51cm Subwoofer Remote control Wall Mountable LED Display Dolby ATMOS / Dolby TrueHD / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Surround Volume/Media Control





Speaking on the launch of the Soundbar, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “Being the first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos soundbar was exhilarating. After the successful response to our launch, we're here to make home entertainment experiences better with our latest soundbar Juke-Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos that tags along with a wireless subwoofer. We want to create better home audio experiences with advanced features. As our ideology states, we’re always geared to ‘Stay Ahead’ of the times. With our newly launched ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar, entertainment at home will be a promising affair blending the perfect fusion of minimal design that delivers a powerhouse of sound.”