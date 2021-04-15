Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH smart watch launched in India

ZEB-FIT2220CH smart fitness band comes with ZEB-FIT 20 series app that pushes you towards your fitness goal.

Zebronics have added another smart fitness band to its existing range after its ZEB-FIT 20 smart fitness band series. The newly launched ZEB-FIT2220CH smart fitness band is designed to brave the new normal with additional features like SpO2 & Blood pressure monitoring and is targeted at youngsters.

The watch is available in different colour variants - a gold case with a rose gold strap, a black case with a black strap, and a silver case with a cadet grey strap. It is being launched on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

ZEB-FIT2220CH smart fitness band comes with ZEB-FIT 20 series app that pushes you towards your fitness goal. The watch features a 3.3cm, TFT full-touch colour display with a stylish rim and round dial.

The fitness band comes with features like a pedometer, heart rate monitor, calories, distance tracker, sleep monitor & sedentary reminder. Apart from the fitness features the band also has pre-built watch faces with customized options, blood pressure, and Sp02 monitoring on the go are essential features. The fitness band has a caller ID, call reject option, alarm, remote camera shutter, and music control, so you can remotely control functions once paired with your phone.

The fitness tracker also tracks 8 sports modes like walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming. So whether it’s an exercise or a game the fitness tracker is always actively monitoring you, it is also IP68 certified water-resistant.

Speaking on the launch of the fitness band, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “Health has become a priority with the ongoing times. Our newly launched fitness band is designed for the new normal packed with fitness features and has a stylish design that comes in different color variants, so you can look your stylish best.”