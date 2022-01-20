Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch launched with 1.2-inch display at Rs 3,499

Zebronics has launched a smart fitness watch dubbed Zeb-Fit Me in India. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, 50+ watch faces, 210mAh battery and a bunch of other features. There are a total of 14 sports modes available with the watch.

It is priced at Rs 2,799. The smart fitness watch is available in different colour variants: Black, Blue, Grey, Rose Pink, and Sea Green. It is now available to purchase exclusively via Flipkart. The device has 12 months of warranty.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me Features

Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me comes in a square design featuring a 1.2-inch full capacitive touch TFT colour display with 240 x 240 Pixels resolution. Furthermore, it has a button on the right side for navigation and the strap is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). There are 50+ watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference, which can be customized using the Zeb-Fit app.

One can take and make calls with the Bluetooth Calling feature. It packs Bluetooth v5 connectivity. In addition, the watch can be paired with iPhone handsets running on iOS 9.0 and above and Android devices running on Android 6.0 and above. For dust and water resistance, the watch is IP68-certified.

The smart fitness watch comes with features like real-time blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitor, oxygen saturation Sp02 monitoring, heart rate monitoring. It also has other features like a pedometer, calorie counter, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder. Further, there is also caller ID/call reject, alarm clock, and music control.

In addition, there are 14 sports modes for sports enthusiasts like walking, running, cycling, hiking, cricket, swimming, and yoga.

In terms of battery, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me packs 210mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life and 35 days of standby time on a single charge. It takes up to two hours for the smartwatch to get fully charged. Lastly, the smartwatch measures 38 x 42 x 12mm and weighs 36 grams.