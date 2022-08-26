Zebronics launches Zeb Octave Tower Speaker with Dolby Audio

Zebronics has launched a new Tower Speaker with Dolby Audio, called as Zeb-Octave. The company calls Zebronics Zeb-Octave as India’s first Tower Speaker with Dolby Audio.

Zeb-Octave is currently priced at Rs 24,999. It can be purchased from Zebronics website and Flipkart.

Zebronics Zeb-Octave Features

The Zebronics Zeb-Octave speaker offers 340-WattRMS output. It features touch controls and an LED display on the front and it’s packed within a black and gold enclosure.

Zeb-Octave claims to deliver amazing audio quality with the Dolby experience and the Virtual 3D mode. It comes with its dedicated tweeters, double-mid range drivers and powerful subwoofers, in terms of audio.

Further, you can also connect the 2 wireless mics that come along with Zeb-Octave to sing away with the Karaoke feature to make memories. In addition, you can control your speakers with the remote control consisting of 4 equalizer modes as well.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Co-founder and Director, Pradeep Doshi, said – “After the ever-successful complete home entertainment range that includes soundbars, projectors & more, we are bringing out the tower speaker with Dolby audio that has impeccable design and features to give you the best listening experience. We’re the first Indian brand to have launched a tower speaker with Dolby Audio and that makes us immensely proud that we’re bringing the premium audio experience to the masses.”

