Advertisement

Zebronics launches Alexa Smart ZEB-Smart Bot speaker in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 08, 2021 10:37 pm

Latest News

Zebronics features a 360° IR blaster that allows the speaker to communicate with any IR-enabled device such as a TV or AC in the room.
Advertisement

Zebronics has launched its first smart speaker dubbed as ZEB- Smart Bot at Rs 3,699. It is available via Amazon India and the Zebronics website for purchase.

The speaker can remotely control appliances and has built-in Alexa for voice-enabled assistance. One can listen to the headlines, play an audiobook, remotely control your devices, set schedules and appointments with the speaker.

ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker comes in a minimalist design with media/volume controls on the top that includes a microphone mute button. It features a 360° IR blaster that allows the speaker to communicate with any IR-enabled device such as a TV or AC in the room.

It has a dual far-field mic and built-in Alexa with a companion app ZEB-Home available on Playstore and App store. Once configured with the ZEB-Home and Amazon Alexa app through your phone the speaker will be connected to the wifi network and work as a standalone smart speaker.

The ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker supports high quality dual far-field mics to listen to your commands. With built-in Alexa, you can ask to play FM radio, news, horoscope, play trivia, fetch for a recipe and add a shopping list, weather, play music, set a timer. When you want to use the voice controls simply say the word “Alexa”.

Commenting on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics said: "It feels great to launch our voice-enabled smart speaker. The world is constantly gearing up for new technology and our mission is to bridge that technology gap with our products. With our ZEB- Smart Bot, one can do so much more."

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar launched in India

Zebronics launches Zeb-Music Bomb X wireless portable speaker

Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds

Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band launched for Rs 1699

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched

Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India

Latest News from Zebronics

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Band Style launched in India for Rs 2999 with 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 12 workout modes

SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme SSDs launched in India with up to 2000MBps R/W speeds

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies