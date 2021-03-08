Zebronics launches Alexa Smart ZEB-Smart Bot speaker in India

Zebronics features a 360° IR blaster that allows the speaker to communicate with any IR-enabled device such as a TV or AC in the room.

Zebronics has launched its first smart speaker dubbed as ZEB- Smart Bot at Rs 3,699. It is available via Amazon India and the Zebronics website for purchase.



The speaker can remotely control appliances and has built-in Alexa for voice-enabled assistance. One can listen to the headlines, play an audiobook, remotely control your devices, set schedules and appointments with the speaker.



ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker comes in a minimalist design with media/volume controls on the top that includes a microphone mute button. It features a 360° IR blaster that allows the speaker to communicate with any IR-enabled device such as a TV or AC in the room.



It has a dual far-field mic and built-in Alexa with a companion app ZEB-Home available on Playstore and App store. Once configured with the ZEB-Home and Amazon Alexa app through your phone the speaker will be connected to the wifi network and work as a standalone smart speaker.



The ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker supports high quality dual far-field mics to listen to your commands. With built-in Alexa, you can ask to play FM radio, news, horoscope, play trivia, fetch for a recipe and add a shopping list, weather, play music, set a timer. When you want to use the voice controls simply say the word “Alexa”.



Commenting on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics said: "It feels great to launch our voice-enabled smart speaker. The world is constantly gearing up for new technology and our mission is to bridge that technology gap with our products. With our ZEB- Smart Bot, one can do so much more."