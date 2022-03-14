Zebronics launches 5.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar with dual wireless satellite speakers

Zebronics has launched ZEB-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 channel soundbar. The product comes with dual wireless satellites that deliver surround sound with the power of Dolby Audio.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar is launched on Amazon. It comes at an introductory price of Rs 16,999.

ZEB-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Features

As per the compnay, the soundbar delivers an immersive Dolby Audio experience paired with 5.1 surround sound and a minimalist sleek design.

The 5.1 surround sound experience is offered via 525W power output that delivers the theater-like surround sound experience at home. Further, the soundbar can be wall mounted or kept on the table top.

Besides, the soundbar has 3 front-facing drivers along with dual wireless satellite speakers and a subwoofer equipped with a powerful 16.51cm driver that packs the perfect audio punch. In addition, the dual wireless satellite speaker adds more comfort in regards to speaker placement options according to one’s convenience.

Further, the soundbar requires a simple setup with an HDMI(ARC), or optical input. Lastly, the 5.1 soundbar has multiple connectivity options. This includes wireless BT, USB/AUX along with other features like an LED display, media and volume controls and remote control included.

Recently, Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds were launched in India. The wireless earbuds are available at Rs 699 on Flipkart in five colour options including yellow, red, blue, black & white.

The earbuds have a stem design and come with a snug fit that stays tucked into the ears, per the company. The earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers on which the audio relies. Further, these come with a microphone for an elevated communication experience. They come with a splashproof design so you can indulge in activities involving sweat or under drizzles.

As they feature touch controls, one can touch the stem to attend calls, activate the voice assistant, or change the tracks according to their convenience. One can charge on the go with the compact charging case with Type C charging. The earbuds have a playback time up to 12 hours including the charging case.