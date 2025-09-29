SanDisk Creator Series Storage Devices Launched in India

SanDisk Creator Series storage devices have been announced in India, including the microSD card, a SD UHS-II Card, USB-C flash drives, a MagSafe-compatible SSD for iPhone, and a Phone Drive offering broad device compatibility for Indian content creators.

SanDisk Creator Series

Phone SSD

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is built for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 16 users, attaching seamlessly to MagSafe-compatible smartphones. It supports Apple ProRes 4K video recording at 60fps, with the ability to save content directly to the drive for quick editing. Available in 1TB and 2TB options, the SSD features a rugged silicone shell, IP65 water and dust resistance, and up to three-meter drop protection. Prices start at Rs 10,999, and it is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

microSD UHS-I Card

For creators working with drones, action cameras, or smartphones, the SanDisk Creator microSD UHS-I card offers up to 1TB capacity, with read speeds of up to 190MB/s. It supports 4K and 5.3K video recording while being temperature-proof, drop-proof, and waterproof. Priced from Rs 1,809, it is available on Amazon.

SD UHS-II Card

Professional photographers and videographers can opt for the SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II card, which delivers speeds up to 280MB/s and supports 6K video capture as well as RAW workflows. With up to 1TB capacity and bundled RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software, the card is priced starting at Rs 4,999 on Amazon.

USB-C Flash Drive

The SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive focuses on portability, offering up to 1TB of storage and transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s. With a sleek design that complements modern devices, the drive works with smartphones, tablets, and PCs that support USB-C. It starts at Rs 2,029 and is available on Amazon.

Phone Drive

Finally, the SanDisk Creator Phone Drive provides seamless cross-device content transfer with its dual Lightning and USB-C connectors. Supporting up to 256GB of storage, it works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, and Windows PCs. Its metal design is both colorful and durable, and it comes bundled with three months of Adobe Lightroom. Prices start at Rs 4,899, with availability on Amazon.