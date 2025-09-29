OriginOS 6 Preview Program Released for Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13 in India

Vivo India has launched the OriginOS 6 Preview Program for the Vivo X200 Pro and the iQOO 13. OriginOS is all set to replace FunTouchOS in India and globally, bringing a more polished and feature-rich experience to users. Here’s everything to know about the new development from Vivo.

”With the introduction of OriginOS 6, users will experience the smoothest Android experience with a refreshed interface, deeper customisation, and enriched AI-driven features, for a delightful product experience,” said Vivo India.

As part of the OriginOS 6 preview program, interested users can register on their smartphones, and selected participants will gain early access to the new OS. “Users are encouraged to provide valuable usage feedback to help vivo further enhance performance and user experience before the official public release,” Vivo noted.

From today, September 29 onwards, Preview Program registration will open for the users of vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13. One can apply for the program by going into Settings > System > System Update > Three dots in the corner > Trial version > Closed beta sign-up > View details.

After tapping on ‘view details’, you will be required to fill the registration form and enroll in the program. Once registered, Vivo’s software team will review and contact eligible users with information on next steps. The company notes that there are a limited slots available so not everyone can participate.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to debut the Vivo V60e 5G in India soon. A premature Flipkart listing reveals the device will come in Elite Purple and Noble Gold shades with a pill shaped camera module on the back that is housing two sensors. The device looks nearly identical to the Vivo V60 5G which debuted in India last month.