YouTube Premium Lite Plan Announced for a ‘Mostly Ad-Free’ Experience

YouTube Premium Lite plan has been announced in the US with more countries to follow soon. The Lite version of the YouTube Premium plan brings a downgraded experience over the regular plan but also comes with a cheaper price tag. Here are all the details of the newly announced YouTube Premium plan.

YouTube Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free for $7.99 (approx Rs 695) per month. “In the coming weeks, we’ll also make Premium Lite available to all users in our current pilot countries – Thailand, Germany, and Australia,” said YouTube in a blog post. This expansion comes as YouTube Music and Premium reaches over 125 million subscribers, including trials globally, the streaming platform noted.

YouTube highlights it has been testing Premium Lite to make sure it offers the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free – whether it’s gaming, comedy, cooking or learning. For users who want ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music, plus offline and background play, YouTube recommends the Premium plan, as the Lite version doesn’t offer these features.

Google will continue to expand its Premium Lite pilots to additional countries this year and introduce more ways for our users to get the most from their subscriptions. There’s no word on whether the plan will launch in India.

Back in August, YouTube increased the Premium plan prices in India by up to 58%. The individual Prepaid plan went up from Rs 139/month to Rs 159/month. The Quarterly prepaid plan for an individual, which cost Rs 399, increased to Rs 459. The price of the family plan increased to Rs 299 from Rs 189. Finally, the annual plan that cost Rs 1,290 earlier now costed Rs 1,490.