Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Review: Flagship Experience Without the Flagship Price?

The Samsung Fan Edition (FE) series is meant to fill the gap between mid-range and flagship smartphones by offering high-end features at a price that is still reasonable. Does Galaxy S25 FE uphold this tradition, all while being significantly less expensive than Samsung’s flagship models?

Well, I have been using the device for the last couple of weeks. In this review of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, I will analyse its strengths, identify its limitations and help you decide if it’s worth your money.

Pricing and Availability

There are three models of the Galaxy S25 FE, and all of them have 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, priced at Rs 59,999, Rs 65,999 and Rs 77,999, respectively. The device comes in four colours: Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White.

Consumers can purchase the Galaxy S25 FE starting September 29 through Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select authorised retail outlets, and various online platforms.

For a limited time, buyers can take advantage of a complimentary storage upgrade valued at Rs 12,000, allowing them to purchase the 512GB model at the same price as the 256GB version. Additionally, a Rs 5,000 bank cashback offer is also available.

Design

The Galaxy S25 FE is a step forward in the evolution of the FE line. Unlike previous models, which often felt like stripped-down versions of flagship devices, this one comes across as more polished and refined. It is slimmer at 7.4mm compared to the 8mm thickness of the S24 FE and lighter, weighing 190g instead of 213g, which enhances everyday handling.

Samsung has upgraded its device to Gorilla Glass Victus+, replacing the older Gorilla Glass 5. This change to a frosted glass finish not only adds a more premium feel but also improves resistance to fingerprints. The bezels have been made thinner, although the chin remains slightly thicker.

The phone retains an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and the stereo speakers provide clear, balanced audio. While it may not feel as luxurious as the titanium-framed S25 Ultra, the S25 FE features an Armour Aluminium frame and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the standard S25 and S25+ in terms of appearance and overall feel.

Display and Audio

The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features a 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It is slightly dimmer than the S25 series, but in real-life use, it performs well, offering bright colours, deep blacks and good visibility outside. Also, HDR10+ and Super HDR support make watching compatible content even better.

The stereo speakers deliver sound that is full and clear, with negligible distortion, even at high volumes. They may not be as powerful as the S25 Ulta, but they are better than most smartphones in the same price range.

Cameras

The Galaxy S25 FE’s rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. This setup remains consistent with last year’s S24 FE model.

In daylight conditions, the primary lens captures images with good amount of detail and colours have a natural tone. It also effectively handles a wide dynamic range. The Portrait mode is especially good because it isolates the subject nicely and blurs the background without overdoing. The telephoto lens is also great because it takes clear, accurate pictures even when zoomed in up to 10 times.

However, the ultrawide camera, while adequate for expansive outdoor scenes, often struggles to perform optimally in indoor environments or low-light situations, where detail can be lost and distortion may occur.

The selfie camera has made a decent upgrade from 10MP to 12MP compared to its predecessor. This update has improved image clarity and dynamic range in S25 FE. It results in more vibrant and detailed shots. However, one may notice that skin tones appear inconsistent in different indoor lighting conditions, which may lead to discrepancies in colour accuracy.

On the video recording front, the device is fully loaded, offering 4K video at 60fps for both the main and selfie cameras. It delivers smooth and high-quality footage for vlogging or social media use. It’s important to note, however, that the ultrawide and telephoto Sensors can only record at 30 frames per second, which could make it hard to take pictures of fast-moving things. Most of the time, the stabilisation feature works well and keeps the video steady. However, users may sometimes notice stutters when they pan, which could make the whole experience less enjoyable.

Performance

Samsung’s in-house chip Exynos 240 powers the S25 FE, the same Processor that powered last year’s flagship Galaxy S24 series. It delivers smooth and lag-free performance during navigation, multitasking and gaming. Even the thermal management has been enhanced with a larger vapour chamber to address the heating issue.

Let’s discuss gaming a bit in detail. I played the resource-intensive game Asphalt Legends at the highest graphics settings and 60fps. During a 15-minute session, the game ran smoothly without any slowdowns or dropped frames. Though the area around the rear cameras became warm during gameplay, it stayed at a comfortable temperature.

Haptics function as expected, providing good feedback during typing and navigation. Although they may not be the most advanced on the market, they offer consistent performance for everyday use.

However, the base model comes with only 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, which heavy users might find limiting. A 256GB base variant would have been a more suitable option, particularly for Indian consumers who usually depend heavily on internal storage. However, the best part is that for a limited time, one can pay for the 128 GB model but receive the 256 GB variant.

Software and AI

The Galaxy S25 FE debuts with One UI 8 based on Android 16 and is promised seven generations of updates. It includes Samsung’s full suite of Galaxy AI tools — such as Audio Eraser and Google Gemini — directly out of the box.

With One UI 8, the AI upgrades revolve mostly around improving Gemini Live, which now supports natural Voice commands for context-based answers and is better at understanding what’s on your screen or camera feed.

Circle to Search is now available in-game to help you get to the next stage. Overall, the device performs well, and the OS runs smoothly.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is now 4,900mAh — the largest yet on an FE model — and supports 45W fast charging. A full charge takes around 65-80 minutes, and the phone comfortably lasts a full day of regular use. Light users can stretch it to a day and a half. Wireless charging remains capped at 15W.