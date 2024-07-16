YouTube Music Sound Search Tool Goes Live in The US: How To Access?

YouTube Music is now rolling out a new feature dubbed Sound Search that makes it easier for users to search for songs by humming or singing them. The feature is rolling out to premium users in the US and there’s no word on when it would make its way to other regions, including India.

The report comes from 9to5Google, stating that the new feature called “sound search” in YouTube Music allows you to play, sing, or hum the song you want to find. It then lets you locate that song from the “catalog of over 100 million official songs by sound.” Some users got access to the feature in May earlier this year before the feature was rolled back for some reason.

However, the feature is now available to all the YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the US on both iOS and Android. As for how you can access it, you’ll have to first tap on the magnifying glass icon at the top right corner to enter the search section. Next, you’ll have to tap on the ‘waveform’ icon where you can then hum, play, or sing the song you want to search for.

Read More: YouTube Shorts Adds Six New Tools For Creators, Including Artificial Voiceovers

The publication further adds that the results page which appears after the song has been identified by YouTube Music, shows the cover art, song name, artist, album, year, and download status, as well as the buttons to Play or Save that track to your library. As we haven’t tested the feature yet, we cannot comment on how reliable or fast the recognition is.

Aside from that, YouTube also confirmed that it’s working on the “AI-generated conversational radio” feature in the US for Premium users. It lets you create a custom radio by “describing exactly what they want to hear.” One can access the feature by tapping on the “Ask for music any way you like” card in the Home feed