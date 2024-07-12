YouTube Shorts Adds Six New Tools For Creators, Including Artificial Voiceovers

YouTube has been tirelessly enhancing its platform, a part of which is YouTube Shorts. The streaming platform has unveiled a total of six new tools that will soon be available to creators who mainly create content for YouTube shorts, one of which is Artificial Voiceovers that shares a lot of similarities with TikTok’s feature that serves the same purpose.

Announced via a blog post, the first feature that’ll be made available is auto layout that will be available on Android first. The feature will automatically track the main subject in your video as you’re turning it into a Short. While further explaining the feature, YouTube said that when you are remixing long form videos into Shorts, the Auto layout tool will automatically and dynamically pan, zoom, & crop to make sure your Shorts adapt to the short-form format.

Next up is the text-to-speech feature, that can also be called artificial voiceover, wherein, creators can have text in their Short narrated or spoken out loud. After you record a Short, add your text and tap the “Add voice” icon in the top left where you can find four voices to choose from.

Read More: YouTube Takes Stand Against AI Deepfakes with New Privacy Rules

Thirdly, creators can now include an “Add yours” sticker to their Shorts to inspire their audience with their own related content, sparking a chain reaction. YouTube is rolling this out gradually over the next few weeks. Fourthly, on the occasion of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, YouTube has added two new effects to Shorts, namely Minecraft Spring and Minecraft Rush.

In addition, one of the tools YouTube has added to Shorts is stylised captions. You’ll now be able to add auto-generated captions directly on your content to help your Shorts be more fun, engaging, accessible, and helpful for people watching on mute. One can edit, customise, and style their captions with different fonts and colours. Finally, YouTube is also adding the ability to remix a remix in YouTube Shorts.