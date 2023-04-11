Youtube Down, Users Frustrated

On April 11, the world’s largest video-sharing platform, YouTube, faced a global outage that affected millions of users worldwide. The issue was initially detected by Downdetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions.

According to Downdetector’s data, the problem escalated around 7:27 am, with 1,245 individuals reporting issues at that time. Most users who reported problems on Downdetector experienced difficulties in streaming video.

The reason for the outage on YouTube has not been confirmed. The video-sharing platform has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.

The absence of an official statement from YouTube has left users in the dark, with many speculating about the cause of the outage. Some have suggested that the issue may have been related to a technical glitch, while others have speculated that a cyberattack could have caused it.