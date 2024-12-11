YouTube Auto-Dubbing Feature Expands to More Creators

YouTube’s Auto-dubbing feature has been expanded to thousands of more creators on the platform who are a part of the YouTube Partner Program. The feature adds AI voiceovers to videos published in a non-English language or can add AI dubbing of other languages in English videos.

YouTube’s auto-dubbing feature is now available to hundreds of thousands of YouTube Partner Program channels focused on knowledge and information and will expand to other types of content soon, said the platform in a blog post. YouTube also explained the process behind the working of the feature.

Once you upload any video like you normally would, YouTube will automatically detect the language of your video and create dubbed versions in other languages. YouTube says that if your video is in English, it will be dubbed into French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. If your video is in any other language, it will be dubbed into English.

Once the auto-dubbing is finished, you can find the auto-dubbed videos in YouTube Studio in the “Languages” section. The creator can then listen to the dubs to verify their authenticity and whether they are suitable. If they don’t find them useful, they can unpublish or even delete any dubs they don’t like.

If the YouTube auto-dubbing feature is available for your channel, you’ll find it under “Advanced Settings”. YouTube notes that this technology is still new, and it won’t always be perfect. While it is working hard to make it as accurate as possible, there might be instances when the translation isn’t correct or the dubbed voice doesn’t accurately represent the original speaker.

Finally, viewers can look out for the “auto-dubbed” label to distinguish when a video has auto-dubbed audio tracks, or use the track selector to hear the video in its original language. YouTube will also remember their language preference for future videos as well.