Yamaha SR-C30A compact soundbar announced

Yamaha has announced a compact soundbar with a wireless subwoofer called Yamaha SR-C30A. The soundbar can easily upgrade any TV sound and it does not take up too much space as well.

The Yamaha SR-C30A is priced at $279 which is approx. Rs 22,290. The soundbar will be available for purchase in October.

Yamaha SR-C30A Features and Specifications

The Yamaha SR-C30A is very compact together with the wireless subwoofer. The system will work with 32-inch TVs and larger models and the subwoofer can fit even in small gaps.

You can simply set up the soundbar with HDMI, optical or aux connections. All you need is one connection. HDMI supporting ARC (Audio Return Channel) connects your TV and sound bar and compatible TVs also allow you to control the sound bar with your TV remote. In terms of speakers, there are two 4.6cm drivers in the soundbar, and a 13cm bass driver in the subwoofer.

The Sound Bar Remote app can switch inputs, sound modes, Clear Voice and Bass Extension functions and simple power on/off commands intuitively and easily from your smartphone/tablet. You can also control your sound bar with a TV remote control and the sound bar remote. It features virtual surround sound capabilities which can be controlled using the app.

There is no Wi-Fi connectivity or streaming but you do get multi-point Bluetooth connectivity. You can pair your sound bar with any Bluetooth-compatible device to stream your favorite music, podcasts and entertainment. You can easily connect and switch between two devices.

The soundbar comes with four different sound modes, you can match the sound to your content and mood. Stereo mode works great for music and podcasts. Standard mode is ideal for TV programs. Try Game mode to immerse yourself in your latest battle, and use 3D Movie mode to create an expansive theatre experience.