Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 announced

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new smart display similar to what Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show. Dubbed XiaoAI Touchsreen Speaker Pro 8, the speaker comes with a price tag of 499 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 5,000.

The latest smart speaker from Xiaomi comes with an 8-inch multi-touch display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It comes with 50.8mm 10W driver along with three subwoofers for an enhanced audio experience.

The major highlight of the touchscreen speaker is that it comes loaded with Xiaomi’s virtual assistant, XiaoAI. With this, users can ask the assistant to do different things including controlling smart devices, streaming video content, listen to music and more. It also comes with the ability to set reminders and alarms and the touchscreen speaker also shows kids-focused content.

Previously, the company introduced Redmi AI Speaker Play and Redmi Router AC2100. The Redmi AI Speaker comes with a price of 79 Yuan (approx Rs 796), while the Redmi Router AC2100 is priced at 169 Yuan (approx Rs 1700). Starting with Redmi AI Speaker Play, it comes with 5W 1.75-inch speaker along with a 350cc large sound cavity.

Moving on, the Redmi Router AC2100 is the first Redmi-branded WiFi router. The router offers dual-band support of 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The company claims that one can connect up to 128 devices with the router and the brand also says that it offers internet speeds of over 2Gbps.