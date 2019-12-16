  • 23:21 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 11:01 am

Latest News

Dubbed XiaoAI Touchsreen Speaker Pro 8, the speaker comes with a price tag of 499 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 5,000.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new smart display similar to what Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show. Dubbed XiaoAI Touchsreen Speaker Pro 8, the speaker comes with a price tag of 499 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 5,000. 

 

The latest smart speaker from Xiaomi comes with an 8-inch multi-touch display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It comes with 50.8mm 10W driver along with three subwoofers for an enhanced audio experience. 

 

The major highlight of the touchscreen speaker is that it comes loaded with Xiaomi’s virtual assistant, XiaoAI. With this, users can ask the assistant to do different things including controlling smart devices, streaming video content, listen to music and more. It also comes with the ability to set reminders and alarms and the touchscreen speaker also shows kids-focused content. 

 

Advertisement

Previously, the company introduced Redmi AI Speaker Play and Redmi Router AC2100. The Redmi AI Speaker comes with a price of 79 Yuan (approx Rs 796), while the Redmi Router AC2100 is priced at 169 Yuan (approx Rs 1700). Starting with Redmi AI Speaker Play, it comes with 5W 1.75-inch speaker along with a 350cc large sound cavity.

 

Moving on, the Redmi Router AC2100 is the first Redmi-branded WiFi router. The router offers dual-band support of 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The company claims that one can connect up to 128 devices with the router and the brand also says that it offers internet speeds of over 2Gbps.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 coming in Q1 2020

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lakh seized in Delhi

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to be available for sale via Flipkart starting December 16

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launch Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 specs Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 price Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 features Xiaomi smart speakers Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

EVM launches En Series of Power Banks starting at Rs 1499

Ambrane launches wireless neckband earphones for Rs 999

pTron Bassbuds Lite launched at Rs 899

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies