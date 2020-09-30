Xiaomi to launch new Redmi audio products on October 7

One product is likely to be TWS earphones which are shown in a black colour while the other is likely to be a pair of new wired earphones.

Xiaomi has scheduled Redmi Beat Drop event in India on October 7. The company will be launching two new Redmi audio products at the event under its Redmi brand.



Xiaomi has sent out media invites which state Block your calendar for the Redmi’s upcoming #RedmiBeatDrop product launch event. It confirmes that the products will launch on October 7 t 12pm (noon).





Redmi India on Twitter handle has already started teasing the upcoming Redmi audio products. However, Xiaomi has not revealed in the teaser which products are getting launched.





As per the teaser shared by the company, one product is likely to be TWS earphones which are shown in a black colour while the other is likely to be a pair of new wired earphones.





The development comes just after Xiaomi launched a new smart speaker, the Mi Band 5, and the Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart LED Bulb, and a Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser in India.





The Mi Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available for sale in the country from October 1onwards via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The wearable comes in green, red, yellow, white, orange, brown, and black colours. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 10,999, but as a part of launch offer, it will be available for Rs 9,999 till Diwali.

Mi Smart Speaker will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores. Mi Smart Speaker will have an inaugural price of Rs 3,499.



Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will be available at a price of Rs 999 on Mi.com and Mi Homes. Mi Athleisure Shoes will be available at a price of Rs 1,499 on Mi.com and select Mi Homes. Mi Smart LED Bulb will be available at a price of Rs 499 on Mi.com and Mi Homes.