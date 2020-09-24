Advertisement

Xiaomi teases new Redmi audio products launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 1:09 pm

The Redmi Beat Drop event will take place on September 30 and a dedicated page for the event has also been set up on the official website as well.
Xiaomi has teased that the company will be launching two new audio products in the Indian market under its Redmi brand. The products will be unveiled on September 30 as part of its ‘Beat Drop' event.

Redmi India on Twitter handle has teased the upcoming Redmi audio products. However, Xiaomi has not revealed in the teaser which products are getting launched.

Redmi India tweeted: "Here's your 1st look at #RedmiBeatDrop, the latest #Audio property from #Redmi, named by Mi Fans! Turn up the volume & gear up to groove! Exciting #Audio products. Beat-dropping announcements & more!"

As per the teaser shared by the company, one product is likely to be TWS earphones which are shown in a black colour while the other is likely to be a pair of new wired earphones.

The development comes just days after the company already scheduled its annual Smarter Living event in India on September 29 to introduce several ioT products at the event. Mi Smart Band 5 has already been confirmed set to launch in India on September 29.

The virtual event is scheduled for September 29 at 12 PM noon. The company has however not revealed about the devices to be launched. Along with the Mi Band 5, the company is likely to launch Mi Watch with a circular screen, a Smart Bulb, Smart soap dispenser, Smart speaker or a Air Purifier.

