Xiaomi to launch Electric Air Compressor in India on July 14

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 11, 2020 11:46 am

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is an electric a tire pumping device from Xiaomi.
Xiaomi will be launching a new product in India on June 14. The product will be Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor.

The company has made the announcement on its official Twitter handle. Xiaomi India’s tweet reads “A compact and portable piece of #SmartTech is coming your way. Unveiling on July 14. Stay tuned!”

The tweet, however, does not announce the name of the product to be launched but it will be bringing the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor to India. Along with the tweet, Xiaomi has also posted a 23 second video shows portions of the product.



The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is an electric a tire pumping device from Xiaomi that is already available in markets like UK. It is priced in UK at GBP 39.99 (roughly Rs 3,700).

The portable electric air compressor has a digital display to detect the tire pressure and when it detects that it has reached that level it stops automatically. It offers an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150 psi (pounds per square inch).

The device has a built-in light and a micro USB port. It comes backed by a 2000mAh battery that takes about three hours to fully charge. It takes 3 minutes to fill one road bike tire, 6 minutes for one car tire, and 6 minutes for one motorbike tire.

