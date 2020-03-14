  • 14:56 Mar 14, 2020

Xiaomi to launch a new product on March 16, likely to be a wireless charger or power bank

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 14, 2020 11:42 am

Xiaomi recently launched Mi Toothbrush, Mi Outdoor speaker, Dual-Driver Wired Earphones in India.
Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching a new product in India on March 16. The company has however not named the product it will be launching but it is likely to launch a wireless charger or a wireless charging power bank.  

Xiaomi announced this news on its official Twitter handle with a short video. The tweet reads, “One less wire to deal with. Mi fans, it's time to #CutTheCord. All the power you need without any hassle. Guess what this is.”


The 6-second video shows a charging symbol that lights up with dots arranged in a circle around it. This hints that the product to be unveiled will have to do something with charging. We’ll have to wait for the official launch on 16 March to know more information on the product and the pricing.

The company is constantly expanding its portfolio with new products. In recent times, it has launched Mi Toothbrush, Mi Outdoor speaker, Dual-Driver Wired Earphones in India.

 

To recall, the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones is priced at Rs 799. These earphones come equipped with 10mm and 8mm dynamic drivers delivering rich bass and crisp treble. The earphones also feature soft anti-slip earplugs that perfectly fit the contour of your ears offering exceptional comfort. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones come with the convenience of a 3 button operation and supports voice assistants.

