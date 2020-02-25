  • 15:58 Feb 25, 2020

Xiaomi launches Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones for Rs 799

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 3:36 pm

The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones are available for purchase through the Mi.com website in Black and Blue colour options.

Xiaomi has today extended it’s line up of audio products with the launch of Mi Dual-Driver In-Ear Earphones in India. The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones is priced at Rs 799. The earphones are available for purchase through the Mi.com website in Black and Blue colour options.

These earphones come equipped with 10mm and 8mm dynamic drivers delivering rich bass and crisp treble. It ensures minimal sound distortion while offering extra bass, sparkling trebles and clear mids.

The outer shell of the earphone features an elegant carbon look for effortless style. The anodized aluminium cavity perfected with a zircon sandblasting procedure makes the earphones lightweight, scratch proof and fingerprint resistant. The earphones also feature soft anti-slip earplugs that perfectly fit the contour of your ears offering exceptional comfort.

Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones come with the convenience of a 3 button operation and supports voice assistants. The magnetic earbuds ensure that storing the earphones is simpler, and the tangle-free braided cable enhances the tensile resistance and durability of the wire, thus increasing the lifespan of the product.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “Majority of Indians today lead a fast-paced life and consume most of their content on the go. While most earphones come with Single Dynamic Driver, Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones segregate the range of different frequencies and deliver much fuller sound through the dual diaphragm drivers. This product has been designed to meet the exacting audio requirements of the new age consumer by providing a distinct sound signature with a focus on bass, treble and mids. It also features braided wires for additional durability and passive noise cancellation to make it an incredible value product in this category.”

