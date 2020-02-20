Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India for Rs 1,299

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it will be available for purchase on Mi.com through crowdfunding starting at February 20, 2020, at 12:00 PM.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its first electric toothbrush in India. Known as Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, the brush comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it will be available for purchase on Mi.com through crowdfunding starting at February 20, 2020, at 12:00 PM.

The latest electric toothbrush from Xiaomi comes with magnetic levitation sonic motor that it claims generates 31,000-time vibrations in one minute and a torque of 230-gram force centimetres(gf.cm). The design of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 makes it easier to reach all gaps and corners of the mouth to remove plaque.

The brush head comes with anti-corrosion, metal-free high-density bristle. This makes it healthier and durable in nature. The electric toothbrush is loaded with Tynex StaClen antimicrobial bristles. The company claims that each filament undergoes a polishing process to create bristles that are smooth and round to ensure they don't irritate gums or scratch the surface of the teeth. The toothbrush comes with two modes, Standard and Gentle. It also comes with auto-timer that reminds users to change brushing sides by pausing it every 30 seconds.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 uses Type C charging port and uses an LED indicator to notify the battery and charging status. It comes with an IPX7 water resistance rating. The body has a matte white surface with added texture and friction. The bottom part of the toothbrush features interchangeable coloured ring design to ensure that multiple toothbrushes don’t get mixed up.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “At Xiaomi, we believe that technology should improve all aspects of human life. Brushing teeth is often considered a mundane task in our daily routine, but its health benefits cannot be ignored at any cost. Oral healthcare is just as important as overall healthcare. With the Mi Electric Toothbrush, we intend for users to choose a smarter way of brushing which will further improve their overall health and wellness.”