Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched in India for Rs 1399

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Advertisement

As expected, Xiaomi has today launched Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 1399. The new palm-sized speaker comes with a loop strip to carry it easily. It comes in a single Black colour and is now available from mi.com.



Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with 5W power output and it comes with IPX5 rating against splashes and spills for water resistance. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.



The Diaphragm is made up of Canadian long fiber film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear. The built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality.



The speaker works with Voice assistant which allows you to access your favourite voice assistants from your speaker with a simple touch of a button. It is equipped with a 2000mAh battery which claims to offer with up to 20 hours of battery life.



Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0. The speaker has a frequency response of 20 to 20KHz. The single button can be used to answer or end a call. The built-in high sensitivity and high signal-to-noise- ratio microphone ensure clearer calls.