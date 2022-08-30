Xiaomi Smart TV X Series, Notebook Pro 120G launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a couple of products in India today, including the Smart TV X series and the Notebook Pro 120G. The Smart TV X series is powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology and has support for 30W speaker, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X. The Notebook Pro 120G on the other hand has a 2.5K 120Hz display and Intel Alder lake processor under the hood.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series range starts from Rs 28,999, Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999 across sizes starting for 43”, 50” and 55″ respectively. The new series will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes at Rs 74,999. On the other hand, the Notebook Pro 120 has a price tag of Rs 69,999. Both the devices will go on sale starting September 20 at 12 Noon and will be available to purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi stores across India.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series

The Smart TV X Series comes with 4K resolution while the new line-up supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Further, the Smart TV X Series features in-house image-processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). With a 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, users get to experience 1.07 billion colours. Additionally, Xiaomi’s proprietary MEMC engine – Reality Flow analyses picture frames and interpolates frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals when watching fast-paced content.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series offers full screen experience with 96.9% screen-to-body ratio. The new Smart TV X series comes with powerful 30-Watt speakers. Further elevating the audio experience, the TV comes with support for DTS-HD, Dolby Audio support and DTS:Virtual X Technology.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series also features the latest version of PatchWall. In the list of latest improvements, PatchWall users will now be able to discover YouTube Music Playlists directly from the PatchWall Music Tab.

In addition, users get to experience 30+ international and Indian content partners and also make smart recommendations and content from 15+ languages. Designed specifically for Indian consumers, there are plethora of features in PatchWall including IMDb integration on home screen, 300+ live channels, Universal Search and Kids Mode.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series runs on the Android TV 10 platform along with an interactive PatchWall. The new series is powered by industry leading 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip. The television also features 2GB RAM + 8GB Storage. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. With addition to 3 HDMI Port (eARC x 1), it also comes with 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Specifications

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G sports a 14-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and has a Delta E < 1.5. The display further comes with DC Dimming and has TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

The device is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU, 16GB of dual channel LPDDR5 RAM (5200MHz) and 512GB of PCle Gen4 SSD. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120, on the other hand, comes with an integrated GPU. The laptop runs on Windows 11 OS and also sports a hurricane cooling system.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a Type-C thunderbolt v4 port (charging and data transfer), HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, and USB Type-A port. The machine packs a 56Whr battery and supports 100W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the laptop can be charged up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Additional features include multi-finger gestures via the trackpad and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for security. The laptop also has a 720p HD webcam, a built-in microphone, and a 2 x 2W stereo speaker setup with DTS audio tuning.