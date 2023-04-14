Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Robot Vacuum Mop-2i and more launched in India

Xiaomi, at its ‘Smarter Living’ event, launched a bunch of new products for the Indian market, including the Smart TV X Pro series, Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Robot Vacuum Mop-2i, and also the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C. Here are the details about all the products launched at the event.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series: Price, Specs

Xiaomi launched the Smart TV X Pro series in three models, with the 43-inch variant costing Rs 32,999, 50-inch variant costing Rs 41,999 and the 55-inch model costing Rs 47,999. Xiaomi is also offering discounts for the TVs, such as a bank discount of Rs 1,500 on the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 43.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 50 and Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55 can be purchased for Rs 39,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively when the offers are applied. The TVs will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores starting April 19.

As for their features, the TVs come with a metal bezel-less design with a screen-to-body ratio of 96.6 percent. The TVs come with Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology. All of them have 4K resolution displays that support wide colour gamut, HDR 10+, and HLG as well. They also get Xiaomi’s proprietary MEMC technology.

These TVs draw power from a 64-bit Quad Core A55 processor with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM. HDMI 2.1 compatible ports bring support for technologies like Auto Low Latency Mode for the lowest input lag and eARC support-for an enhanced, premium audio experience. There are 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x USB ports, optical port, headphone jack, AV input and an Ethernet port as well.

The new smart TVs boot Google TV with Patchwall user interface which comes with support for over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix. The TV also supports YouTube app. Then, users get access to Google Assistant. The 50- and 55-inches variants pack a 40W speaker system with support for DTS:X technology and Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, the 43-inch trim has 30W speakers.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series: Price, Specs

The new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 and will be available for an early sale via Mi.com and retail partners starting April 20. It will go on sale via Amazon from April 23. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 9,999. It will go on early sale via Mi.com and retail partners starting April 20 and will go on open sale via Amazon and Flipkart from April 23.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite offer a Triple Layer Filtration which, according to the company, can remove up to 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The new portable air purifiers sport OLED displays with two touch controls as well. These provide users with information of particle pollution by showing PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi connection. They can also be connected to the smart app with Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 makes 32.1dB of noise, while the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite has 33.4dB of noise. The former is said to consume 3W power in sleep mode. The purifiers pack a negative ion generator for eliminating airborne particles including pollen, animal dander, dust, and mould spores. They come with 360° filtration and a True HEPA Filter.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop-2i: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i (Xiaomi RVC Mop 2i) is priced at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale through Mi.com and retail stores from April 25 and will be available via Amazon starting April 28.

This robot vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi is a 2-in-1 cleaner that comes with cleaning and mopping capabilities and features 25 high-precision sensors including a wall sensor, collision sensor, cliff sensor, wheel speed sensor and more.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i has a 2,200Pa suction power and includes a 450ml independent dust compartment for storing the dust. The vacuum cleaner should be able to clean 1200 square feet in up to 100-minute run time. It can also be controlled via a remote and can also be connected to the Mi Home app. The device is also compatible with Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi Grooming Kit has a price tag of Rs 1,799 while the Xiaomi Trimmer 2C is priced at Rs 1,199. They will be up for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail partners from April 16.

The new trimmer from Xiaomi is equipped with a Type C port and can operate for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Grooming Kit comprises of a range of products, including a Nose and Ear Trimming Blade, Body Grooming Head, and Precision Blade.